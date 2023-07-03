The Armed Forces of Ukraine say they have shot down 13 drones launched by Russian forces against Ukrainian territory in the last few hours. According to the Kiev Army General Staff, “Russian occupation forces have launched another attack from the southeast with Iranian ‘Shahed’ drones”. An attack for which “17 drones” were used. “13 Shahed drones have been destroyed, the others have not reached their objectives, there are no losses”, they say.

600 RUSSIAN SOLDIERS KILLED IN 24 HOURS

I am “600” Russian fighters “eliminated” in 24 hours by Ukrainian forces as the conflict triggered on February 24 last year by the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues. This is what emerges from the latest military bulletin released on Facebook by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to which a total of “about 230,260” Russian soldiers have died in more than a year of war.

According to the bulletin, since the beginning of the conflict the Russians have lost 4,057 tanks, 4,220 artillery systems, 391 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the Ukrainians, 315 aircraft, 309 helicopters, 3,573 drones (16 of which in the last 24 hours), 1,264 cruise missiles and 18 naval units were destroyed.

700 THOUSAND CHILDREN TAKEN TO RUSSIA

”In the last few years 700,000 children have found refuge with us, fleeing bombing and conflict zones in Ukraine”. Thus the Russian deputy Grigory Karasin, head of the international committee of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, on Telegram. Moscow says the goal of bringing children from Ukraine to Russian territory is to protect orphans and abandoned children in conflict zones. Ukraine says many children have been illegally deported and the United States says thousands of children have been forcibly removed from their homes.

INTERNATIONAL CENTER FOR CRIME OF AGGRESSION INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

The International Center for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA) opens today in The Hagueinvestigation into the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is a first step towards creating a special court to try Russian actions in Ukraine. The ICPA includes Kiev Attorney General Andriy Kostin, European Union Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders, US Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite and International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan.

PUTIN WILL SPEAK WITH CHINA AND INDIA LEADERS, FIRST SUMMIT SINCE WAGNER REVOLT

Russian President Vladimir Putin will have talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week for what is the first multilateral summit since the rebellion of the Wagner group. The three leaders are meeting virtually tomorrow for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a security group founded by Russia and China to counter Western alliances from East Asia to the Indian Ocean.

The forum is important for Moscow which wants to demonstrate that the West has failed to isolate it. The group includes the four Central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Pakistan has been a member since 2017, while Iran is expected to join on Tuesday. Belarus is also awaiting accession.