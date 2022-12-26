“Ukraine calls on UN member states to strip Russia of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the United Nations as a whole.” This is what can be read in a statement released today by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

The note was anticipated by Minister Dmytro Kuleba in a televised speech on Christmas night: “We will officially express our position – he said – we have a very simple question: Russia has the right to remain a permanent member of the Security Council of the UN and being within the United Nations?”. “We have a convincing and reasoned answer: no, you no longer have this right”, he added.