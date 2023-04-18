The Russia’s forces are stepping up attacks against Bakhmut, both by means of heavy artillery and air strikes. This was stated by the general of the Ukrainian army Oleksandr Syrskyi, adding that i Moscow raid “they are destroying the city”.

The general also stressed that Russia persists in trying to conquer Bakhmut “at any cost”, even though it has suffered significant losses in the battles for the city.

On Twitter, the British Defense Ministry, in its daily update on the war in Ukraine, let it be known that “heavy fighting continues along the Donbass front line. There is a real possibility that Russia has reduced the number of troops and is decreasing offensive action around Donetsk, most likely to divert resources to Bakhmut”.

“In Bakhmut – continues intelligence from London – the forces of the Russian Defense Ministry and the Wagner Group continue, slowly, to make progress. The front line in the center of the city largely follows the railway line. Any major withdrawal of the Russian or Ukrainian units around Bakhmut has become a critical issue, with Ukraine wanting to free up an offensive force while Russia likely aspires to rebuild an operational reserve.”