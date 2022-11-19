Russia would have launched into Ukrainian territory a Soviet-made Kh-55 nuclear missile, but armed with a ‘dummy’ warhead. This was revealed by the Ukrainian Defense Express website, citing military sources in Kiev. The Kh-55 missile, also known as the X-55, was designed and manufactured in the Soviet era to carry nuclear bombs up to 2,500 kilometers away and is launched from bombers.

According to analysts, the missile would have been launched last Tuesday for “send a message” to Kiev and to the Western allies on a possible nuclear escalation of the conflict. Or it could be a sign that Moscow is running out of stocks of precision missiles and is therefore resorting to nuclear-capable missiles.