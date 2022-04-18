Ukraine prepares for Russia’s attack in the Donbass, in the new phase of the war. “There are signs of the beginning of an offensive operation in the eastern part of Ukraine”, reports the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (APU), according to which Moscow “is preparing for provocations with the use of army aircraft in the border areas between Russia and Ukraine, particularly in an attempt to hit civilian targets “.

“The enemy continues to partially block Kharkiv and destroy the residential areas of the city with artillery fire”, reports the Kiev General Staff, referring to a “deployment observed in the heliports of the Belgorod region”, in western Russia, near the Ukrainian border. The report also provides that attempts by Russian troops to advance in the Izyum-Slovyansk and Izyum-Barvinkove directions will continue.

Meanwhile, “the battle of Mariupol continues. The enemy is storming the port”, reports the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (APU), which turns the spotlight on offensive and assault operations in some areas of the Slobozhansky districts and Donetsk.

According to the Kiev General Staff, Russia’s objective is “the occupation of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the maintenance of control over the temporarily occupied territories”. Furthermore – continues the report – “the enemy continues to try to establish full control over the territory of the Kherson region. The fighting is underway in the area of ​​the Alexandrovka settlement, but the Russians are unsuccessful”.