Kiev risks a total blackout and citizens must ” prepare for the worst, to face any situation ”, to do without electricity, water or heating even if the authorities are doing everything to prevent it. This was stated by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, proposing the worst scenario in relation to the attacks conducted by Russia. ” We are doing everything to avoid it. But let’s be honest, our enemies are doing everything to keep the city without heating, without electricity, without water supply so we all die. And the future of the country and the future of each of us depends on how prepared we are to face different situations, ” he said.

Read also

Kiev authorities have begun planning the evacuation of all three million civilians inhabiting the Ukrainian capital in preparation for a total blackout, writes the New York Times as Russian bombings of Ukrainian energy infrastructure and 40 percent continue. of these have been completely destroyed or damaged.

In addition, workers are building a thousand heated shelters that can serve as bunkers while engineers try to repair the electrical infrastructure but have to contend with a shortage of necessary equipment.

“During the week, I had several meetings with government officials, representatives of energy companies, regional administrations on possible options to address the situation in the energy sector. We consider each scenario in detail and prepare appropriate actions,” said the president of the Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reports Ukrinform in his evening speech.

Electricity outages, he noted, continue in Kiev and in six regions. Without electricity, there are over 4.5 million users, the largest number being in Kiev and the capital region. “No matter what the terrorists want, no matter what they are looking for, we must go through this winter and be even stronger in the spring than we are now. To be even more ready for the liberation of our entire territory now,” Zelensky stressed. .

“Let’s be honest: Russia tries to commit an ‘energy genocide’, but Kiev and Ukraine will resist,” said in a tweet is Mykhailo Podolyak, the advisor to the Ukrainian president: “Simple protection plan: air defense, protection of the infrastructural systems, optimization of consumption. The State effectively faces these challenges. We work on the solution together with our partners “.