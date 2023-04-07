In March, the number of Russian soldiers intent on surrendering in the war in Ukraine doubled, leading to over 3,000 calls to the telephone line set up by the Kiev authorities. The numbers, writes Ukrainska Pravda, are reported by Vitaliy Matvienko, spokesman for the project I want to live developed by the intelligence of Kiev to encourage the surrender of Russian soldiers.

“Military intelligence confirms a sharp increase in Russian invaders willing to surrender for their lives,” the spokesman said, adding that military intelligence also noted an increase “in the capture of occupiers on the battlefield.” According to Kiev reports, the increase in soldiers eager to surrender is linked to expectations of a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

ZAPORIZHZHIA – Four employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Znpp) have been kidnapped by Russian invaders. The Ukrainian nuclear energy company Energoatom reported it on Telegram, underlining that the four were kidnapped despite being considered “loyal” to the occupiers.

“On the evening of April 6, masked invaders broke into one of the buildings of the temporarily occupied Znpp and took away four employees of the protective service. The employees were taken in an unknown direction and their whereabouts are unknown,” reports Energoatom , quoted by the Ukrainian media. The four, it is underlined, were considered “loyal” to the management of the plant imposed by the occupiers, with whom they had also signed a contract. Among them is also Mark Volkov, deputy head of the new power plant authority, “who contributed in every way to the illegal activities of the invaders”.

However, the four did not have Russian passports and, according to Energoatom, this probably annoyed the occupants. “Even collaboration with the occupiers did not save them from the cellars,” notes Energoatom, referring to the torture and interrogation chambers set up by the Russians.