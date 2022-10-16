Ukrainian Armed Forces Prepare to Liberate Russian-Occupied Zone of Zaporizhzhia Region, one of the four annexed by Russia after last month’s referendums. This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, referring to the “successes” of the Kiev army in various settlements. In particular, near Gulyaipol, an ammunition depot was destroyed and more than 20 Russian soldiers were injured; in Tokmak, 10 units of military equipment were destroyed and 40 soldiers injured; another 30 militaries were injured in Polohy, in Kamyanets-Dniprovska, 7 units of military equipment were destroyed and 40 ‘occupiers’ injured.

Read also

Meanwhile, pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine claim that Ukrainian forces are bombing the city of Donetsk. According to Tass reports, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin said a government building was heavily damaged. “Miraculously no one died”, added the mayor of the city controlled by pro-Russian since 2014, who speak of 40 attacks by Ukrainians against their territories in the last 24 hours, with one civilian killed and others