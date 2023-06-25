“The tragicomedy of these days eloquently explains to the leaders of other countries why today Ukraine does not consider it possible to negotiate with Putin’s Russia. A simple question. Who can we talk to if literally the main subject has power slipping out of their hands like sand through their fingers and everyone is wiping their feet on strategic military command?” He wrote on Twitter. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyakcommenting on the mutiny, then returned, of the Wagner Group.

“The days of this gang are numbered, there is no master in the house. The situation inside Russia is uncontrollable – added Podolyak – Meanwhile, meteorologists predict new gusts of wind…”.