Vladimir Putin’s visit to the occupied territories in Ukraine it was all staged and was carried out by a doppelganger of the Russian president. This was stated by the Adviser for Ukrainian National Security and Defense, Oleksiy Danilov, underlining that the real Putin only gets up close to people who have spent a period of quarantine.

Read also

“First of all, there was no Putin. To communicate with the real Putin, you have to spend at least 10-14 days in quarantine. There was no Putin there, but his double, he has more than one,” Danilov said quoted from Ukrainska Pravda. Putin is now a “frightened” man, he said, recalling that foreign guests are seated at a great distance from him. Yesterday the Kremlin released a video in which Putin visited the Russian military headquarters in the occupied areas of the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Luhansk. But doubts had already emerged about the true date, given that Putin seemed to be referring to the next Orthodox Easter, which fell on April 16th.