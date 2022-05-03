290 bodies have been unearthed in Irpin, near Kiev. This was announced by the Attorney General’s office, adding that of these, 105 remain unidentified.

Another grave with two civilians was found in the village of Kalynivka, in the Kiev region. The bodies, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, had “torn nails. Hands tied”. “How many crimes of this type are there in the occupied territories at the moment?” ‘.