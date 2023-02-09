More than 130,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war against Russia. This is what the daily bulletin of the General Staff of Kiev states, which reports 900 enemy soldiers killed yesterday alone. As for Russian armaments, 10 armored fighting vehicles, 8 artillery systems and 6 drones were destroyed yesterday.

According to today’s bulletin the total of Russian dead since the beginning of the war has reached 135,010, with 910 killed yesterday.