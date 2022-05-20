The Ukrainian prosecutor has identified another Russian officer suspected of atrocities in the Kiev oblast. This is Vasyl Lytvynenko, commander of the 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade, accused of having ordered his soldiers to shoot civilians in the village of Lypivka, according to attorney general Iryna Venediktova, quoted by Kyiv Independent.

The Ukrainian army killed 80 Russian soldiers and destroyed an enemy ammunition depot in the area under the responsibility of the East Tactical and Operational Group, the same group wrote in a post on Facebook, relaunched by Ukrinform.

Reportedly, a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles (Ifv), two tracked MT-Lb troop transport vehicles, an artillery system, a mortar, four artillery towers and a drone were also destroyed. .