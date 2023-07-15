No territorial compromises to join NATO. This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak, the best-known political adviser to the president of Ukraine Zelensky, in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “It is “absolutely out of the question, even offensive” because “it would only feed Russia’s expansionist appetites” the hypothesis of those who believe that NATO entry could make Ukraine more open to a territorial compromise. “The territories Ukrainians will not be bargained for” and “our adhesion to the Atlantic front will not be a bargaining chip with Russia”, he declared.

Read also

In the Kremlin, Podolyak said, “they are frightened by the prospect of Ukraine in NATO because it will demolish the fundamental myths of Russia as they understand it in order to control the population”. Concerning the recent Alliance summit in Lithuania, the adviser believes that it was done “in a predictable, rational and pragmatic way. As long as we are at war we will get the aid we need to fight. After the war, the legal specifications will arrive. Notwithstanding No clear invitation has come from Vilnius for our legal membership of the Alliance, but we have registered long-term guaranteed military support.”

“Unfortunately, we note that to a certain extent bureaucratic quirks and a lack of will to assume fundamental responsibilities have still given way”, added Podolyak, specifying that “in the midst of the war, Ukraine continues to work to meet the requirements of NATO. The rest depends on the allies: we wait, but this wait is paid for with the blood of our soldiers and civilians”. Kiev’s entry into the Alliance, he concluded, “is part of the historic process: it will represent the absolutely just end point of an absolutely unjust war. It will take place immediately after the end of hostilities. And it will be the symbol of the transformation of the global security system “.

Russia, nuclear plant accident in the Urals: one dead

One person has died in an accident at a nuclear fuel plant in Russia’s Ural region, about 1,600 kilometers east of Moscow. “The accident was quickly localized and does not pose any risk to the population,” Russian nuclear authority Rosatom said on its Telegram channel, specifying that there was no release of radioactivity.

Rosatom explained that the accident, which occurred in Novouralsk, 50 kilometers north-west of Ekaterinburg, involved a cylinder containing about a cubic meter of depleted uranium and that a worker died due to the depressurization of the container. The other employees were sent home after a medical visit and their health conditions, according to an official note, do not give cause for concern.