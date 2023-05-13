According to Kiev, almost 200,000 Russian soldiers have died since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine in February last year. The latest update of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces released on Facebook speaks of “about 198,260” Russian soldiers “eliminated” in fighting since February 24, 2022, 590 of which in the last 24 hours.

Kiev forces also confirm the destruction of 3,751 tanks and 3,095 artillery systems. Destroyed or shot down, according to the Ukrainian bulletin relaunched by Ukrinform, 2,665 drones and 970 cruise missiles.