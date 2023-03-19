Russia should hand over to Ukraine lists of all children and orphans deprived of parental care. This was stated by the Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, appealing to the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tetyana Moskalkova and the Russian Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lviv-Belova, asking them to provide the names of children who were forcibly taken to the territory of Russia.