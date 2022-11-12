The Ukrainian armed forces claim to have killed over 80,000 Russian soldiers since the February 24 invasion. According to the daily bulletin of the Kiev General Staff, yesterday 810 Russians were killed, bringing the total to 80,129.

The threshold of 70 thousand killed, again according to estimates by Kiev, would have been exceeded on 29 October, when the number of dead Russian soldiers reached 70. 250. If these numbers were confirmed, it would be almost 10 thousand soldiers killed in two weeks. . The US Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley, recently estimated that the Russians have already lost 100,000 dead and wounded men.