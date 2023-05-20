The military administration in Kiev said that “the capital is under attack by drones.”

She added, “Ukrainian air defenses are confronting Russian drones in Kiev airspace.”

A state of air alert was declared in Kiev, in addition to several Ukrainian regions in eastern Ukraine.

The military department in Kiev referred to preliminary information about a fire in a 10-storey building in the Darnitsya district of the capital.

The mayor of Kiev also reported the fall of debris from a march or a missile that caused a fire in the Dnipro district of the Ukrainian capital.

The Russian attacks on Kiev came after Ukraine said on Friday that it had repulsed attacks by Russian forces trying to regain lost territory around the devastated city of Bakhmut in the country’s east.

According to Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Russian private military group “Wagner” leading the attack on the city, “bloody and violent battles” are taking place, and that his men are close to capturing Bakhmut itself.

For its part, a Ukrainian mortar unit near the city said that it had advanced this week, but was facing heavy fire from the Russian forces, who appeared to have a large number of manpower and huge ammunition stocks.

Ukraine says it made little progress this week on the outskirts of the city in the industrial Donbass region, even as Russia’s Wagner forces came close to capturing the city itself.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hana Malyar stated that the Russian forces made some gains inside the city itself in fierce fighting, but did not take it.

And she explained in a message on Telegram: “Fierce battles continue in the Bakhmut region. The enemy cannot win with quality, so he tries with your mind.”

She explained, “The rate of progress of our forces in the outskirts of Bakhmut today has decreased to some extent. At the same time, the enemy cannot regain the positions it has lost. Our soldiers are repelling all enemy attacks in this area.”

Moscow sees its attack on Bakhmut as an important part of a campaign to seize the rest of the industrial Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.