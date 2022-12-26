L’Ukraine aims to hold a peace summit by the end of Februarypreferably at the United Nations with Secretary General António Guterres as a possible mediator. This was announced by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, according to whom Russia could be invited only if it first agrees to be prosecuted for war crimes by an international tribunal, according to the Guardian.

Read also

Kuleba said the Ukrainian government would like to organize the peace summit by the end of February, close to the anniversary of the Russian invasion. “The United Nations might be the best place to hold this summit, because it’s not about doing a favor to a particular country,” he said. “It’s about getting everyone involved,” she stressed.

During the interview, Kuleba stated that Ukraine will do everything possible to win the war in 2023, adding that diplomacy always plays an important role. “Every war ends diplomatically,” she said. “Every war ends as a result of actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table,” she added.

On Guterres’ role, Kuleba said: “He has proven to be an efficient broker and negotiator and, above all, a man of principle and integrity. So we would welcome his active participation.” And then he again downplayed comments by the Russian authorities who claim they are ready for talks: “They regularly say they are ready for negotiations, which is not true, because everything they do on the battlefield proves the opposite,” he said. said.

The minister then said he was “absolutely satisfied” with the results of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the United States last week, and revealed that the US government has drawn up a special plan to make the Patriot missile battery operational in the country in less than six months. Usually, the training lasts up to a year.