L’Ukraine has started serial production of drones with a range of over a thousand kilometers and therefore capable of striking Russian territory. The head of the Ukrainian state defense company Ukroboronprom, Herman Smetanin, said in an interview with ArmyInform. Russia’s “enormous resources and superpowerful industry” have forced Kiev to take a more “flexible and creative” approach to weapons production, he said.

THE Long-range drones are being used by Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory, targeting military infrastructure such as airports and logistics, as well as refineries and oil depots. The attacks on oil infrastructure are aimed at disrupting fuel supplies to the Russian army and diminishing Moscow’s export earnings, which are key to financing the war.

THE Experimental Ukrainian drones have hit targets in Russia as far away as the Republic of Tatarstanabout 1,200 kilometers from the Russian-Ukrainian border, the Kyiv Independent writes.

Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, at least 7 dead

Meanwhile, the toll from the Russian missile attack on Vilniansk, in the Zaporizhzhia oblast in southern Ukraine, is 7 dead and 36 civilians injured. The Ukrainian police announced this, explaining that the victims were three men, a woman and three children. Nine of the 36 injured are children. Two apartment buildings and seven cars were also destroyed in the raid.