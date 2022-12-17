“Don’t get sidetracked by unrealistic plans: an agreement cannot be reached with Russia. The war must end only with his defeat“. To write it, on Twitter, is Mykhailo PodolyakUkrainian presidential adviser, announcing that his country will act “with the necessary proportions of artillery, armored vehicles, drones and long-range missiles”.

Meanwhile, officials in the Ukrainian capital are working to restore electricity to most residents after the city was hit by a series of Russian rocket attacks yesterday. Mayor Vitalij Klitschko reports it on Telegram, underlining that only a third of people have water and heatingand about 40% have electricity due to damaged power grids.

While Electricity has been restored in Kharhiv and in the surrounding region. This was announced, in the aftermath of the Russian missile attack that hit local energy infrastructure, was the governor of the region, Oleh Syniehubov, on Telegram.

450 CHILDREN KILLED SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE WAR – 450 children have been killed and at least 863 injured since the start of the war in Ukraine. This was reported by the Attorney General’s office, stressing that these numbers are not definitive, since an effective verification of the number is complicated in war zones. The last child killed yesterday, writes the prosecutor’s office: “He was 1 and a half years old and died as a result of an enemy rocket that hit a residential building in the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. Four other children aged between the 3 and 10 year olds were injured”. 3,126 educational institutions were damaged as a result of shelling by the Russian Armed Forces, 337 of which were completely destroyed.

KIEV: 97,690 RUSSIAN MILITARY KILLED SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE WAR – Russia has lost 500 men in the last day, bringing the losses in the Russian ranks up to 97,690 since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, last February 24th. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be independently verified.

According to the report by the Ukrainian military, Russian losses to date would be around 97,690 men, 2,985 tanks, 5,958 armored vehicles, 1,947 artillery systems, 410 multiple rocket launchers, 211 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data is being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces would also have lost 281 aircraft, 264 helicopters, 4,577 vehicles, 16 naval units and 1,648 drones.