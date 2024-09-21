“We hit another weapons depot in Russia”Ukraine’s strategy is clear and President Volodymyr Zelensky illustrates the results: hit Moscow’s arsenals and weaken Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

After the wave of drones that devastated a warehouse in Toropets a few days ago, in the last few hours it was the turn of another complex in the Krasnodar region: explosions and fires, with weapons, ammunition and missiles in smoke. In particular, according to expert reports, a depot of weapons and ammunition supplied by North Korea was reportedly hitas analysts at CSIS, an American think tank, highlighted in February.

The depot was gradually expanded to accommodate all the aid sent by Kim Jong-un. The destroyed weapons would have been destined in particular for the Yegorlykskaya air base in the Rostov region, a starting point for offensives in Ukraine.

“Our warriors must be commended for their precision in striking enemy territory. Our ability to bring the war back home, to Russia, is a major breakthrough. Another arsenal in Russia was damaged, it was an important warehouse for the invaders,” Zelensky said. The two facilities hit in recent days “were depots of tactical missiles and glide bombs, all weapons that Russia uses to terrorize our cities.”

Zelensky and the (so far) US missile-free plan

The Ukrainian president is keen to point out that the targets are being hit without the aid of long-range missiles supplied by Western partners: the US and the UK have not yet said yes to the use of Atacms and Storm Shadow against military targets on Russian territory.

“I want to emphasize that we are doing all this thanks to our own capabilities and weapons, without the means that could be provided by our partners and that can significantly accelerate the end of the war by destroying Russia’s offensive potential.”

Zelensky is waiting for the OK from the US and UK in the next few days, when he will be in New York for the UN General Assembly. Meanwhile, the United States could add another piece to the aid mosaic. The launch of a 375 million dollar package is imminent, which includes, in particular, weapons to be mounted on the F-16s: the fighters could launch the Joint Standoff Weapon, glide bombs capable of striking at a distance of 110-130 km.