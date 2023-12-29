Kiev, heavy Russian attack, we need more support

“Massive terrorist attack, rockets fly over our cities again and civilians are targeted. Ukraine needs support. We will be even stronger, we are doing everything to strengthen our air shield. But the world must understand that We need more support and strength to stop this terror.” Ukrainian presidential advisor Andry Yermak wrote this on Telegram after the heavy wave of Russian attacks during the night on many Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kiev.

Zelensky, '110 Russian missiles on Ukraine, we will respond'

“A total of approximately 110 missiles were fired at Ukraine, causing deaths and injuries,” in tonight's massive Russian attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky writes this on -505″. “We will respond to terrorist attacks. And we will continue to fight for the security of our entire country, of every city and every citizen. Russian terror must and will lose,” he adds.

Kiev, 'at least 18 dead in Russian attack, 108 injured'

The Ukrainian Interior Minister announced that at least 18 people were killed and 108 injured in the Russian attack this morning in which 158 missiles and drones were launched on various regions of the country. In the videos released by the authorities, rescuers can be seen trying to extract people trapped in the rubble.

Russia, opponent close to Navalny sentenced to 9 years

Ksenia Fadeyeva, a former city councilor close to Russian opponent Alexei Navalny, was sentenced to 9 years in prison in Tomsk, Siberia, on charges of “creating an extremist organization”. Her supporters made this known on Telegram, assuring that the defense “will obviously appeal this decision”. Ksenia Fadeyeva, 31, whose trial began in August, had led Navalny's team to the city of Tomsk where Navalny was poisoned in 2020 during a pre-election support visit to his local aides.

Subscribe to the newsletter

