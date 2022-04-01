A Russian soldier died from the aftermath of radiation exposure at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The Ukrainian company Energoatom, which deals with the management of nuclear power plants, communicates this on its TV channel, based on data published by the Military Medical Service of the Russian Federation, the first death of a soldier caused by radiation received in Chernobyl has been ascertained. Another 26 soldiers would be hospitalized and 73 would be transferred.

After the withdrawal of the Russians, the Chernoby0 power plant, which had returned to the collapse of Ukraine, found a situation of normalcy again: the technological equipment and all monitoring systems are functioning normally, as reported by the director of the power plant through Energoatom.

According to reports from the Ukrainian company, the Russians have taken away five of the 15 containers with repair equipment and spare parts needed for the Chernobyl plants. In the area of ​​the plant there is no longer any Russian since 8 pm on March 31st. Troops from Moscow have moved away holding the Ukrainian border guards kidnapped at the start of the invasion hostages.