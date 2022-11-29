After “welcoming” the willingness expressed by Pope Francis to play a mediating role between the parties to the conflict, Russia protested against the pontiff’s words that appeared this morning in US newspapers which speak of “cruelty” on the part of the troops of the Kremlin committed in Ukraine. Russian ambassador to the Vatican Aleksander Avdeev expressed “indignation at such insinuations” and “noted that nothing can shake the cohesion and unity of the multinational Russian people”. Speaking to the Jesuit magazine of America, the Pope had used strong words to condemn Moscow’s attitude, which spoke of a “perversion of the truth”. Meanwhile, however, the Ukrainian population continues to suffer the consequences of the war. Today the capital Kiev will again be without electricity due to damage to the energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian power company Dtek announced, “Starting today in Kyiv emergency power outages resume, everything possible is being done to ensure electricity for each user for 2-3 hours twice a day. . The stabilization blackout programs don’t work. As soon as we manage to rebalance the situation, we will return to the hourly plan ”. It was last November 23 that the city did not suffer from power outages. “Since the beginning of this brutal invasion we have been witnessing the failure of Vladimir Putin who is responding with even more serious attacks on gas infrastructure to deprive Ukrainians of electricity, water and heating” so as to “weapon winter” declared NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg upon his arrival at the meeting of foreign ministers of the Atlantic Alliance in Bucharest.

Meanwhile, the United Nations human rights agency draws up a balance of civilian victims since the beginning of the conflict: Russia has killed at least 6,655 Ukrainians and injured 10,368. Estimates that are probably lower than the real figure given the difficulty in obtaining information and reports from critical areas.