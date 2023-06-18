Ukrainian forces destroyed an ammunition depot near the Russian-occupied port city of Henichesk in the southern Kherson region. This was reported by Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesman for the Odessa military administration, underlining that it is a “very significant” deposit located in the village of Rykove.

Read also

Ukrainian media have released videos showing a vast plume of smoke rising over the horizon with the sounds of explosions and flaming shells flying across the sky.

Rykove is located on a railway line about 20 km from Henichesk, a port city along the Sea of ​​Azov in southern Ukraine, which has been occupied by Kremlin forces since the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Meanwhile heavy fighting continues to concentrate in Zaporizhzhia oblast, western Donetsk oblast and around Bakhmut. Both sides are suffering high losses, with Russian losses likely to be the highest since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March, according to the British Defense Ministry.