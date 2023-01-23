“Spring and early summer will be decisive for the war. If the major Russian offensive planned for then fails, Putin and Russia will fall.” This was stated by Vadym Skibitskyi, number two in Ukrainian military intelligence, in an interview with the Delphi agency, relaunched by Ukrainska Pravda.

According to Skibitskyi it is still early to understand when the war will end, first we need to see what will happen in spring and early summer. The changes in the Russian military leadership, the end of the first stage of mobilization and the reorganization of the Moscow army, he says, indicate that the main Russian activity will take place in the Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts. In these two regions, military intelligence from Kiev predicts, there will be battles in February and March, with the Russians trying to take Kupiansk, Svatove and Kreminna. The main battlefield, Skibitskyi says, will remain in Donbas.

“There will be active fighting between February and March – Skibitsky warned – especially in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. We are still seeing the transfer of the 2nd Mechanized Division of the Russian 1st Tank Army from Belarus. We do not exclude that they may again try to enter the our territory across the border. It is also possible that offensive actions will be resumed with the aim of returning to control the territories previously taken by the enemy in the Luhansk region”.