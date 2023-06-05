Ukraine has cultivated a network of agents and sympathizers inside Russia, trained them in sabotage actions against Russian targets, and has begun supplying them with drones for strikes. This was revealed by CNN citing various sources familiar with US intelligence information on the matter, who believe that it was these agents who led the attack on the Kremlin in early May with drones that would then be launched from Russian territory.

However, it is not clear to these sources whether the other drone attacks of recent days have always been launched from within the territories. According to sources, these are Ukrainian-made drones and there is no evidence that US-supplied drones were used for these attacks. Nor is it specified how Kiev managed to bring these drones beyond enemy lines, but the CNN sources refer to smuggling routes that may have been used to smuggle in the aircraft, perhaps disassembled into their components and then assembled once they arrived at destination.

Indeed, a European intelligence official points out that the border between Russia and Ukraine is very large and difficult to control and therefore open to smuggling. “You have to consider that it’s a very peripheral area of ​​Russia, everyone has the problem of survival, so money can work wonders,” he explains.