In the first weeks of the Ukrainian counter-offensive, Kiev’s forces destroyed or damaged 20% of the armaments and vehicles at their disposal. The New York Times reports it, underlining that this has prompted Kiev to rethink its strategy and slow down the pace, with losses having dropped to 10%, with the aim of “preserving more troops and armaments necessary for the big push offensive that the Ukrainians say is yet to come”.

The Ukrainians, the American newspaper explains, have changed tactics by focusing more on hammering the Russian forces with artillery and long-range missiles. But it is also true – concludes the New York Times – that the rate of losses has slowed down because the counter-offensive itself has slowed down, in some parts completely stopped, with the Ukrainians having difficulty facing the Russian defensive lines.