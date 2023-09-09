The Kiev counter-offensive in the war continues. Ukraine claims fresh gains, with more territory wrested from Russia south of Robotynie, the recently liberated village along the axis towards Melitopol. “The Defense Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, destroying the enemy and gradually liberating the occupied territories, advancing south of Robotyne and consolidating positions“, announced the Ukrainian General Staff in the latest news from the front.

Read also

The advance of the Kiev forces, characterized by the acceleration in the last 2 weeks, remains complex. The gaps opened in the first Russian defensive line represented an important step but not the absolute turning point: there are at least two other lines raised by the Moscow forces, with extensive use of mines and trenches.

The picture is also fluid due to the probable reorganization of the Russian forces, with the deployment of units from other areas of Ukraine. From this point of view, we cannot fail to take into account the news that refers to the withdrawal of Moscow’s troops from Belarus: the contingent could be used in a relatively short time in warmer areas.

RUSSIA: “ZAPORIZHZHIA ALARM, KIEV WANTS TO HIT CENTRAL”

The spotlights, in this sense, turn on Zaporizhzhia. The Russian occupation authorities have announced a reduction in personnel at the nuclear power plant in the face of “fear” of attacks by Ukrainian forces. “There is a reduction in the number of personnel to a level that allows the maintenance of safe operations at the nuclear power plant,” said Renat Karchaa, head of Russia’s nuclear entity Rosenergoatom.

Karchaa said the staff reduction is happening against a backdrop of Ukrainian drone strikes in area, which “increase anxiety, create negativity and social turmoil”. The head of the Russian nuclear agency also recalled that administrative elections are taking place in these days in the occupied areas, including Enerhodar, the city closest to the plant. “Elections are being held which, in our opinion, increase the risk of enemy terrorist activity,” added Karchaa, referring to the elections, which Kiev considers illegal.

The Zaporizhzhia power plant, the largest in Europe, was occupied by Russian forces at the start of the invasion of Ukraine.