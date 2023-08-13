Dukraine continues to put pressure on the federal government to deliver German Taurus cruise missiles to Kiev for defense against Russia. Ukraine needs them “to save more lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and to speed up the liberation of their territories,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, once again thanked Germany for two more Patriot air defense systems that were recently delivered.

Ukraine reiterates call for Taurus cruise missiles

“The formula is simple: Longer range of missiles means shorter duration of war,” Kuleba said. With the weapon, Ukraine could “reach the Russian occupying forces on Ukrainian soil far beyond the front line, disrupting their logistics and destroying command centers and ammunition depots.”

In Germany, too, the pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) had recently increased. Politicians from the ruling parties and the opposition demanded that the Ukrainian armed forces be given the weapon system suitable for destroying bunkers and protected command posts up to 500 kilometers away.

“Thanks! Thank you Germany. Thanks to the people”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy thanked Germany again for the two additional launch pads for the Patriot air defense system that his country had received. “This is very important,” he said in his evening address on Saturday. “Thanks! Thank you Germany. Thanks to the people,” said Selenskyj – and added to Chancellor Scholz: “Thank you, Olaf!”.

The delivery of the new Patriot systems by Germany became known a few days ago. Immediately afterwards, Selenskyj also thanked Scholz. The US-built Patriot systems are particularly valuable for Ukraine because, according to Kiev, they have intercepted Russian hypersonic missiles several times.







Explosions at the Crimean bridge – Russia speaks of averted missiles

There were another explosion at the Kerch Bridge between mainland Russia and Crimea, which was illegally annexed from Ukraine by the Black Sea. Russian air defenses shot down several enemy missiles, Moscow’s governor of the peninsula, Sergey Aksyonov, said on Telegram. “The Crimean bridge is not damaged,” he wrote. This could not initially be verified independently. Car traffic over the 19-kilometer structure has been temporarily suspended. Russia blamed Ukraine for the attacks.

Media: Drone attack on Crimea aimed at Russian military base

According to a media report, a Ukrainian drone attack in Crimea on Saturday night was aimed at a logistics base of Russian troops near Yevpatoria in the west of the peninsula. The Ukrajinska Pravda internet portal reported on Saturday evening that 17 drones were used in the night attack, citing sources at the Ukrainian secret service SBU. According to preliminary information, “dozens of occupiers” were killed or injured. Equipment was also destroyed. The exact extent of the damage is still being investigated. The information could not be independently verified.

According to reports, anti-aircraft defenses were activated over parts of Crimea on Saturday night. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the military fended off 20 Ukrainian drones. The ministry claimed there were no casualties or damage. This information could not be verified either.







Russian fighter jet crashed in Kaliningrad region, occupants dead

According to official information, a Russian fighter plane crashed during training in the Russian Baltic Sea exclave of Kaliningrad. “The crew of the plane died,” the Russian Defense Ministry said, according to the Interfax agency. It was initially unclear how many inmates were involved. The exact crash site was also not mentioned. The Sukhoi Su-30 machine was flying over an uninhabited area when technical problems arose, it said.

