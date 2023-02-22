Dhe President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has condemned the deadly Russian artillery raid on the city of Kherson in the south of the country. While fierce fighting continues to rage on the fronts, China’s highest foreign politician is exploring the chances of a peace plan by his state and party leaders in Moscow this Wednesday.

Zelenskyj: Those responsible for the attacks will be found

“This Russian attack had no military purpose,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. “Just like thousands of similar Russian attacks, which are a real message from Russia to the world.” At least six people were killed and 12 injured in the artillery raid on a residential area and a bus station in Kherson.

“The terrorist state is trying to show the world that terror is to be expected by firing rockets at streets, homes, schools, pharmacies and hospitals, churches, bus stops, markets and power plants,” said Zelenskyy. However, he is confident that the attacker will be put in his place. Namely, “by all together – Ukrainians and the world”.