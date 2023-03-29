Dukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has appealed to Russian citizens not to adopt children from Ukraine. “I strongly advise Russian citizens not to adopt Ukrainian orphans illegally abducted from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” says Vereshchuk. “I remind all Russian so-called ‘adoptive parents’ and ‘guardians’ once again: sooner or later you will have to answer for yourself.”

According to the Ukrainian Ministry for the Occupied Territories, 19,514 Ukrainian children are currently considered illegally deported. Russia presents the migration of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children left behind in the conflict zone.

Selenskyj after a visit to the troops: We are stronger

After a visit to the border region with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again emphasized the strength of the Ukrainians. “The threat is constant, our border is constantly being shelled,” said Zelenskyy on Tuesday in his nightly video speech about the impressions of his visit to the Sumy region in north-eastern Ukraine. “But life and our people are obviously stronger than all fears.”

During his visit to Sumy, Zelenskyi met the commanders of the border troops deployed there. “The strong positions along the entire border with the terrorist state (Russia) are a result of the strength of our people, who are ready to defend the border at any time,” said Zelenskyy. In the north-east, Ukrainian border troops are shielding a several hundred-kilometre stretch of the common border with Russia in order to prevent Russian units from penetrating there.







Kiev military spokesman: situation in Bakhmut “very dynamic”

According to a Ukrainian military officer, the situation in the heavily contested city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine is “very dynamic”. Sometimes even the enemy has tactical advantages, said the spokesman for the Ukrainian Eastern Front, Serhiy Cherevatyy, on television on Tuesday evening. But these benefits are predictable. “We recognize them and take countermeasures.”

There is no strategic advantage whatsoever. “The situation is stable, but difficult,” said Cherevaty. “Fighting and countermeasures are about denying the enemy the opportunity to successfully expand their attacks.” There has been a fight for months over Bachmut. The mercenary troupe Wagner, acting on the Russian side, threatens the city from the east, north and south.