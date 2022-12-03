War Russia Ukraine/ The news of Saturday 3 December

The bombings continue around the Ukrainian power plant Zaporizhzhia on the 283rd day of war. According to number one of the United Nations Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi the danger of “nuclear degeneracy” in Zaporizhzhia is “imminent”. Meanwhile, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltemberg stated that “the most important task now is to preserve Ukraine as an independent state. NATO membership will be discussed later”. The G7 countries and Australia have agreed to join the European Union in imposing a price cap of 60 dollars a barrel for Russian crude. December 13 in Paris there will be one peace conference.

Ukraine, Moscow: “We will not accept the price cap for Russian oil”

Moscow will not accept the price cap on Russian oil. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by the Russian news agency Tass. “We are evaluating the situation. Certain preparations have been made for this ceiling. We will not accept a price cap and will inform you how the work will be organized once the evaluation is concluded,” Peskov said, after the EU decided to impose a price cap. $60 a barrel for Russian oil.

Ukraine, Kiev: “The area of ​​the Zaporizhzhia plant was bombed all night”

The district of was bombed all night by the Russian army Nikopolin the eastern Dnipropetrovsk region, in the area of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant: damaged gas pipelines and electricity grids. “The Russians shelled the Nikopol district all night long, but the center of the district was the hardest hit. Over 30 enemy bullets they fell on Nikopol (in front of the nuclear power plant) but fortunately people were not injured. Two dozen homes, farm buildings, power grids and gas pipelines and 50 were damaged,” regional military chief Valentin Reznichenko said.

Also G7 and Australia for price cap on Russian oil

THE G7 countries and Australia have agreed to join the European Union in imposing a price cap of 60 dollars a barrel for Russian crude: the consortium of the big 7 writes this in a note. The agreement in principle, we read, had already been adopted, but in order to communicate accession, the G7 wanted to wait for the 27 to reach an agreement, reached in the afternoon, which had remained pending on Poland’s assent. The mechanism, it is reported, will come into force on Monday.

Stoltenberg: “Priority now is to preserve Ukrainian independence”

“The most important task now is to preserve Ukraine as an independent state. NATO membership will be discussed later. We are already providing unprecedented support to Ukraine and we are strengthening our partnership with this country”. NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said this in an interview with the German “Sueddeutsche Zeitung”.

Ukrainian war, IAEA: “Danger is imminent in Zaporizhzhia”

