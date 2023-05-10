The Azov regiment of the Ukrainian army is advancing on Bakhmut, the city in eastern Ukraine that has been under siege for months. This was reported by the public broadcaster Suspilne quoting the commander of Azov, according to whom ”in Bakhmut the fighters of the third brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces advanced by 2.6 kilometers during the assault on Russian positions in the last two days and defeated two companies of the 72nd brigade of the Russian Federation”.

Read also

Meanwhile, “an enemy drone” was shot down in the Russian region of Kursk, on the border with Ukraine, by Moscow’s air defense forces. The regional governor, Roman Starovoyt, wrote on Telegram stating that “the debris was fell on the village of Tolmachevo. No one was injured”, but a gas pipeline and a house were damaged.