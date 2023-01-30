More weapons to Ukraine more escalation, without this leading to the end of the special military operation. This is how Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov responded to journalists who asked him for a comment on the Kiev request to Germany – through the deputy foreign minister and former ambassador in Berlin, Andriy Melnyk – to send a submarine and in general of more powerful weapons to the West.

“Ukraine has demanded more and newer weapons. The West has encouraged these demands, its willingness to supply these weapons. This was a stalemate, leading to a grand escalation, with NATO countries increasingly directly involved in this conflict – said Peskov – However, this cannot and will not change the course of events, as the special military operation will continue”.