AAccording to reports, there was another nationwide air alert in Ukraine on Tuesday night. In the early hours of the morning, violent explosions were heard in various districts of the capital Kiev, Ukrayinska Pravda reported. According to the military administration and Mayor Vitali Klitschko, the air defense system has been activated.

Ahead of the planned major offensive against the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicted Moscow would be defeated in the battle. “Russia will lose this war,” Zelenskyy said. “The enemy knows that Ukraine will win. You see it. You feel it thanks to our beatings, soldiers and especially in the Donbass region,” the head of state said in his evening video message broadcast in Kiev on Monday.

Kyiv reports nightly wave of attacks

Ukraine reports another wave of Russian air raids on the capital Kiev. Officials speak of 20 intercepted cruise missiles. “Everyone was shot down, there were no hits,” said the head of the military administration, Serhiy Popko, on the Telegram news channel. Witnesses from the Reuters news agency say they heard several explosions that sounded like anti-aircraft systems. The city has been on air alert for more than four hours from just after midnight. According to the military, falling debris is damaging roads and overhead power lines in the Desnyansky district of Kiev. Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the district is the most populous in Kiev. According to preliminary information, there were no injuries. Reuters was not immediately able to independently verify the reports.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko had previously announced that loud explosions could be heard in the Ukrainian capital. They came from the anti-aircraft missiles, Klitschko said on the Telegram news app.