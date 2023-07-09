The government of Kiev has admitted for the first time that it is responsible for the attack that severely damaged the Kerch bridge which connects Russia and Crimea. For the 500th day of the war, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar published the list of Ukrainian successes on Telegram, noting that the date also marks “273 days since the first blow on the Crimean bridge landed to break the logistics of the Russians”.

Ukrainian responsibility for the October 2022 attack has become public knowledge despite attempts to keep it under wraps. Last fall, The New York Times published an investigation, “How Ukraine Blew Up a Key Russian Bridge,” detailing how Ukrainian operatives loaded a truck with explosives and blew it up. into the air while halfway across the bridge, killing four and severely damaging the structure in what Russian President Vladimir Putin called a “terrorist act”.

FEARS FOR WAGNER, WARSAW MOVE A THOUSAND SOLDIERS EAST

There Poland has begun moving more than 1,000 troops to the east of the country amid growing concern that the presence of Wagner fighters in Belarus could lead to increased tension on its border. “Over 1,000 soldiers and almost 200 units of equipment from the 12th and 17th brigades are starting to move to the east of the country,” Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak wrote on Twitter, explaining that “this is a response to destabilization attempts near on the border of our country”.

GERMANY INSISTS ON DELAYING KIEV’S ENTRY INTO NATO

Meanwhile, on the eve of the NATO summit scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Vilnius in Lithuania, Germany insists on delaying Ukraine’s entry into NATO. A source of the Atlantic Alliance reported that at the summit Berlin will try to urge the other allies to focus on security guarantees rather than entry proposals, to ensure that Ukraine defends itself in the absence of membership, thus delaying entry of the country in the organization. “Berlin is a long way from offering immediate membership,” the source told British newspaper ‘The Telegraph’, adding that “it wants a process and time to develop guarantees to substantially delay membership.”

Basically, according to the NATO source, Germany does not want to resort to article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty according to which any NATO member state attacked by an external aggressor has the right to request military intervention from the other allies. A similar opinion is that of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who said he wanted to avoid a situation where “we are all at war, at war with Russia”. The White House resident also added that Ukraine “is not ready” to be a member of NATO and that “it would take some time”.

KIEV LOOKS FOR A COMMITMENT TO NATO SUMMIT FOR ITS MEMBERSHIP

Ukraine, for its part, continues to press for an unequivocal commitment to its admission to the organization. “At the Vilnius summit, we expect a clear and unambiguous invitation and direction to join NATO‘, Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, told German news agency Dpa. While the accession will not happen overnight, he said, he expects NATO to allow no more ambiguity.

Makeiev warned that the mistakes made at the NATO summit in Bucharest in 2008 should not be repeated. At the time, Germany in particular, under then-Chancellor Angela Merkel, opposed Ukraine’s swift admission to the alliance. “Had Ukraine already been a NATO member in 2014, the annexation of Crimea, the war in Donbass and now the large-scale Russian war of aggression would certainly not have taken place,” the ambassador said.

