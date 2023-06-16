19,393, according to Zelensky, the children illegally transferred from the occupied territories until last month

L’Ukraine says 150 children have been smuggled from occupied Luhansk region to Russia. The National Center of Resistance of Ukraine said on June 8 children would be deported from the Starobilsk district of Luhansk to two centers in the Prikuban district of Russia’s Karachay-Cherkess republic.

Read also

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month that 19,393 children had been illegally moved to Russia so far from the occupied territories of Ukraine. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant in March for Russian President Vladimir Putin for overseeing the abduction of Ukrainian children.

In accepting the request for warrants by the public prosecutor of the International Criminal Courta panel of judges agreed that there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that Putin and his children’s rights commissionerMaria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, were responsible for the “illegal deportation” of Ukrainian children. The National Center of Resistance of Ukraine reported yesterday that 750 children from Luhansk are expected to arrive at the two centers in Karachay-Cherkess this month.