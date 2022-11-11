The city council of Kiev completely excluded the Russian language from the curricula of municipal preschool and secondary schools. The decision was supported by 64 deputies at the plenary session of the Kyiv city council.
Kyiv Municipal Council member Vadym Vasylchuk said the Commission for Education and Science, Family, Youth and Sports called it inappropriate and wrong to study Russian in the capital’s schools and kindergartens under war conditions. with Russia.
