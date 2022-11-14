Russia lost 510 men in the last day, bringing up a 81,370 losses among the Russian ranks since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, on February 24th. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces spread on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be verified independently.

According to the report of the Ukrainian military, to date the Russian losses would be about 81,370 men, 2,848 tanks, 5,748 armored vehicles, 1,839 artillery systems, 393 multiple rocket launchers, 206 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data are being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces have also lost 278 planes, 261 helicopters, 4,316 cars, 16 naval units and 1,509 drones.