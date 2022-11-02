The losses among the Russian ranks since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine on 24 February last would amount to 73,270. This was announced on daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forcesjust released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be independently verified.

According to the report of the Ukrainian military, to date the Russian losses would be about 73,270 men, 2,714 tanks, 5,525 armored vehicles, 1,733 artillery systems, 387 multiple rocket launchers, 198 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data are being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces have also lost 277 planes, 258 helicopters, 4,153 cars, 16 naval units and 1,438 drones.