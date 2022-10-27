The losses among the Russian ranks since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine on 24 February last would amount to 69,220. This was announced on daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forcesjust released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be independently verified.

According to the report of the Ukrainian military, to date the Russian losses would be about 69,220 men, 2,631 tanks, 5,364 armored vehicles, 1,690 artillery systems, 379 multiple rocket launchers, 192 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data are being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces have also lost 271 planes, 249 helicopters, 4,078 cars, 16 naval units and 1,398 drones.