The total number of Russian soldiers killed since the invasion of Ukraine has been 67,470, according to the latest update of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The death toll among the soldiers of the Moscow army – the same source points out – has increased by about 400 in the last 24 hours. In addition, five other Russian tanks and two Russian helicopters were destroyed, bringing the total to 2,584 and 245 respectively.
