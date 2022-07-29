40,500 Russian soldiers have died since Moscow’s attack on Ukraine on 24 February. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be verified independently.

According to the report of the Ukrainian military, to date the Russian losses would be about 40,500 men, 1,749 tanks, 3,987 armored vehicles, 900 artillery systems, 258 multiple rocket launchers, 117 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data are being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces have also lost 222 aircraft, 190 helicopters, 2,870 cars, 15 naval units and 731 drones.