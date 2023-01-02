The Ukrainian army liberated 40% of the territories occupied by Russia after the February 24 invasion and the start of the war. It is the picture outlined by the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, general Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

“Every day, the armed forces fight not only for Ukraine, but also for Europe, which is close to us in spirit, for the maintenance of peace, security and freedom throughout the world. And we will win” Zaluzhnyi wrote on Telegram.

Meanwhile, less than 20 percent of the pre-war population still lives in Kherson, said Dmytro Pletenchuk, chief press officer of the Ukrainian forces defending the region. “At the beginning of the invasion, the population of Kherson was about 330 thousand people, now it is about 50-60 thousand – he said – These are precisely the least mobile groups of citizens or socially vulnerable categories of the population who cannot afford to leave or that other conditions do not allow it”.

“People are suffering. The places where people gather, the market, the few shops that function, are being bombed,” he added, urging people to leave.