Russia has lost 310 men in the last day, bringing the losses in the Russian ranks up to 85,720 since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, last February 24th. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be independently verified.

According to the report of the Ukrainian military, today the Russian losses would be about 85,720 men, 2,898 tanks, 5,837 armored vehicles, 1,889 artillery systems, 395 multiple rocket launchers, 209 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data is being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces would also have lost 278 aircraft, 261 helicopters, 4,400 vehicles, 16 naval units and 1,547 drones.