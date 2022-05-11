They would amount to a 26,350 losses among the Russian ranks since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine, on 24 February last. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff spread on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be verified independently.

According to the report of the Ukrainian military, to date the Russian losses would be about 26,350 men, 1187 tanks, 2856 armored vehicles, 528 artillery systems, 185 multiple rocket launchers, 87 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data are being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces have also lost 199 planes, 160 helicopters, 1997 cars, 12 naval units and 390 drones.