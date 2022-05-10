The losses among the Russian ranks since the day of the attack by Moscow on Ukraine on 24 February last would amount to 26,000. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be verified independently.

According to the report of the Ukrainian military, to date the Russian losses would be about 26,000 men, 1170 tanks, 2808 armored vehicles, 519 artillery systems, 185 multiple rocket launchers, 87 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data are being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces have also lost 199 planes, 158 helicopters, 1980 cars, 12 naval units and 380 drones.