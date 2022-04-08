The deaths in Russia’s ranks since the day of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine on 24 February last would amount to 19,000. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be verified independently.

According to the report of the Ukrainian military, to date the Russian losses are about 19,000 men, 700 tanks, 1,891 armored vehicles, 333 artillery systems, 108 multiple rocket launchers, 55 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data are being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces have also lost 150 planes, 135 helicopters, 1,361 cars, 7 naval units, 76 fuel tanks and 112 drones.